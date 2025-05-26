Sadegh Moharrami linked with Lech Poznan

TEHRAN - Dinamo Zagreb right-back Sadegh Moharrami has been linked with a move to Polish league champions Lech Poznan.

Moharrami’s contract is set to expire at the end of June and is unlikely to be renewed.

Lech have already extended an offer to the Iranian player, who is reportedly considering a move to Poznan.

There, he would reunite with his national team colleague Ali Gholizadeh. This potential transfer is expected to bolster Lech Poznan's team as they gear up for European competition.

Moharrami, who has been a part of Dinamo Zagreb since 2018, is preparing to depart from the Croatian club after making 143 appearances and securing six national championships, a Croatian Cup, and two Croatian Super Cups.

The 29-year-old, with 32 caps for Team Melli and participation in the 2022 World Cup, is not contemplating a return to his home country.