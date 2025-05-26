Iranian play featuring visually impaired actors to premiere in Armenia

TEHRAN – “Life Is Too Short”, a play performed by actors with visual impairments, is set to take the stage in Yerevan, Armenia.

Written by Mehdi Mehdiabadi and directed by Mojtaba Goharkhai, the production will be staged in the Armenian capital from May 27 to 30, ISNA reported on Monday.

The performance has previously been staged in Iran at venues including the Art Hall, the Center for Theater Production of Iran's Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults – Kanoon, the Iranian Artists' Forum (IAF) in Tehran, Kharazmi University in Karaj, as well as at Iran's International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults in Hamedan and the Regional Aftab Festival in Shahr-e Kord, the capital of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, the report added.

Produced by the Arshek Theater Group, "Life Is Too Short" has garnered multiple awards.

The troupe features nine blind and visually impaired actors. Notably, the performance will be conducted without any tactile cues or visual markers on stage, relying solely on enhanced auditory senses and spatial awareness.

Performers include Hamidreza Fallahi, Zahra Homai, Elaheh Mohaqeq Baygi, Elham Mohaqeq Baygi, Mina Dehqani, Amir Hamzeh Nakhai, Bahar Mahdavi Taheri, Maryam Qasemi Aqdam, and Mohammad Mohammadi.

Fatemeh Abdolrahimi is the manager of the project, which will be staged in Yerevan as part of cultural exchanges between Iran and Armenia.

