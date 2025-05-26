“Killing children as a hobby”

TEHRAN - Yair Golan, the former deputy chief of staff of the Israeli army, is quite right in saying that Israel is killing children in Gaza as a “hobby”.

This statement is made by a former senior general, not a civilian.

“A sane country does not wage war against civilians, does not kill children as a hobby, and does not engage in mass population displacement,” Golan said in an interview with local radio station Reshet Bet.

Golan also said the Netanyahu government has “no morals”.

The leader of the Democrats party also said, “The Jewish people, who have endured persecution, pogroms, and genocides throughout our history ... are the ones now taking actions that are utterly unconscionable.”

Jews themselves, who have suffered the Holocaust during World War II, are not expected to commit a Holocaust against another nation.

That Palestinian children are being killed as a hobby was explicitly exemplified on May 24. Alaa al-Najjar, a pediatrician, left her ten children at home when she went to work in the emergency room at the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza.

Hours later, the bodies of seven children, most of them badly burned, arrived at the hospital. They were Dr. Najjar’s own children, killed in an Israeli airstrike on her family’s home. The bodies of two more of her children, a 7-month-old and a 12-year-old who authorities presume to be dead, remain missing. Only one of her ten children, 11-year-old Adam, survived. Dr. Najjar’s husband Hamdi, himself a doctor, was also badly injured in the strike.

However, it should be noted that those who are butchering Palestinians and confiscating their remaining lands and expelling them from their homes are not Jews. They are Zionists.

The Netanyahu regime is not murdering children with complete impunity. These are acts of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and a new Holocaust?

Just on Monday, May 26, another Holocaust happened as Israeli forces bombed a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City, causing a fire and killing at least 36 Palestinians. 18 of those killed in the attack were children.

The strikes on Alaa al-Najjar’s home and the Fahmi al-Jarjawi school in Gaza City are just two examples of hundreds of similar acts in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. Nobody knows when the insatiable thirst of Netanyahu and his fellow murderers for killing will be satisfied. These incessant savage acts are incomprehensible.

The hatred toward Palestinians by Netanyahu and other extremists is very deep. They were just looking for an excuse (the October 7 attack on southern Israel) to purge Gaza and the occupied West Bank of its Palestinian inhabitants. One way to speed up this vicious project is to kill children as a hobby to frighten families into leaving their homeland in fear for the life of their children.