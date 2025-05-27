Iran, China ink deal to export engineering services for Kazakh steel plant

TEHRAN - Iran has signed a deal with a Chinese company to export engineering services for the construction of a sponge iron production unit in Kazakhstan, marking a significant step in regional industrial cooperation.

According to IRIB, the agreement was signed at a ceremony attended by Iranian and Chinese representatives.

The project involves the design and engineering of a sponge iron plant in Kazakhstan with an annual production capacity of 800,000 tons.

Taherzadeh, Head of ASCOTEC Holding which represents Iran in the contract, said the deal represents the first instance of engineering cooperation based on Iran's proprietary PERED technology.

He described the agreement as a major step toward the development of indigenous technology and a boost to Iran’s presence in regional steel markets.

Sun, a representative of China's TCS company, hailed nearly two decades of successful cooperation with Iranian firms.

He expressed interest in expanding such collaboration to new projects in Kazakhstan and beyond.

"We have strong investment capabilities in Iran’s steel sector and are confident this success can be replicated in Kazakhstan," he said. "We are also active in Africa and welcome further cooperation with Iranian companies there."

Vajihollah Jafari, Iran’s deputy Industry, Mining and Trade minister for mining affairs, called the deal a milestone in Iran-China cooperation in third countries.

He expressed hope that similar partnerships would expand into other sectors.

He added that Iran and China also enjoy solid cooperation on domestic projects within Iran.

