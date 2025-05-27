Uzbek ambassador highlights country’s expanding tourism sector in Tehran ceremony

TEHRAN – Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Fariddin Nasriev, underscored his country’s growing tourism appeal during a cultural and diplomatic gathering held Monday evening at the ambassador's residence in Tehran.

Addressing Iranian officials, diplomats, and invited guests, Ambassador Nasriev presented an overview of Uzbekistan’s recent achievements in tourism, culture, and science and technology. He described 2025 as a significant year for Uzbekistan-Iran relations, marking the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

“Uzbekistan and Iran are connected by a long history and shared culture,” he said, pointing to increasing cooperation between the two countries in recent years. He highlighted official visits, including those by the presidents and prime ministers of both countries, which have helped push political and economic relations to new levels.

Ambassador Nasriev noted that bilateral trade has reached $500 million, with over 210 joint companies currently operating. He expressed confidence that trade volume could rise to $2 billion in the near future, and announced the recent opening of the Uzbekistan Trade House in Tehran as a key step toward that goal.

Tourism, he said, has become one of Uzbekistan’s key government priorities. A series of national reforms under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev have focused on developing the tourism sector and improving infrastructure, earning international recognition.

One milestone was hosting the 25th session of the UN World Tourism Organization’s General Assembly in Samarkand in 2023. Ambassador Nasriev also pointed out that two Uzbek cities have gained regional honors in 2024: Khiva, named the tourism capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Shahrisabz, named the tourism capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Looking ahead, the envoy announced that Samarkand will host the 43rd session of UNESCO’s General Conference in autumn 2025. This will be the first time the high-level event is held outside UNESCO’s Paris headquarters in its 80-year history — a point of pride for Uzbekistan.

Ending his speech, Ambassador Nasriev extended an open invitation to the audience: “We welcome you all to visit the beautiful land of Uzbekistan — home to scholars and thinkers like Al-Khwarizmi, Al-Biruni, and Avicenna.”

Speaking to the Tehran Times, Ambassador Nasriev said the event was intended to highlight Uzbekistan’s commitment to strengthening cultural and economic ties with Iran. “As part of our efforts to boost bilateral tourism, we are increasing the number of weekly direct flights between Tehran and Tashkent from two to three,” he announced.

In addition to Ambassador Nasriev’s keynote address, several distinguished academics from both Iran and Uzbekistan also delivered remarks during the ceremony. Their speeches focused on the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations, as well as the potential for expanded collaboration in educational and scientific fields.

As part of the evening’s festivities, guests were treated to a wide array of traditional Uzbek cuisine. An impressive selection of authentic dishes, desserts, breads, and pastries was served, offering attendees a flavorful glimpse into Uzbekistan’s rich culinary heritage. It allowed participants to experience the depth and diversity of Uzbek gastronomy, renowned for its bold flavors and centuries-old recipes.

The event also featured vibrant cultural performances by Uzbek artistic groups dressed in traditional attire. Performing both solo and ensemble pieces, the artists presented music and dance routines that reflected Uzbekistan’s colorful cultural traditions. The performances were warmly received by the audience and added a festive and immersive element to the evening’s celebration.

AM