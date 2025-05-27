North Korea says US 'Golden Dome' risks 'space nuclear war'

North Korea has criticized the U.S. plan for a futuristic "Golden Dome" missile shield, saying it could "turn outer space into a potential nuclear war field", BBC reported.

The defense system, which President Donald Trump plans to unveil by the end of his term, is aimed at countering "next-generation" aerial threats to the U.S., including ballistic and cruise missiles.

Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry slammed the plan as "the height of self-righteousness [and] arrogance", state media reported.

It accused Washington of being "hell-bent... to militarize outer space" and warned that the plan might spark "a global nuclear and space arms race".