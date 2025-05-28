Gildeh, village of rose and rosewater

TEHRAN - Gildeh, a village in the central district of Shaft county, Gilan province, hosted a rosewater festival.

Rosewater distillation has turned into one of prosperous indigenous industries. With the national registration of the rosewater distillation ceremony of Gildeh village, this traditional industry is on the path to sustainable development, Mehr news agency reported.

Based on available data, some 4,000 liters of rosewater are produced in Gildeh through the use of traditional and local methods during the spring season annually.

Apart from preserving the cultural authenticity, rosewater distillation in Gildeh plays an important role in attracting tourists.

Rosewater distillation in Shaft’s Gildeh village has been registered as an intangible heritage, which has paved the way for greater attention to this local ritual and its promotion at the provincial and national levels.

During the rosewater distillation ceremony, farmers and producers of Mohammadi roses sell their traditional rosewater. The visitors can attend training workshops, handicraft exhibitions, and local products, and become familiar with local culture and customs.

Apart from the cultural aspect, the rosewater festival plays an important role in promoting the local economy and boosting local tourism.

The presence of domestic and foreign tourists creates an opportunity for introducing the tourism capacities of Shaft.

Morteza Mohammadi, a grower of Mohammadi rose who is involved in rosewater distillation operation, said: “I, as governor of Gildeh rural district, decided to launch a rosewater distillation workshop in Gildeh village given the cultivation of Mohammadi rose. I wanted to revive the industry and introduce it to the local youth as an economic opportunity.”

He added, “At first, the area under cultivation of Mohammadi rose was around two hectares in Gildeh village. But over time and with continuous efforts, it rose to 15 hectares. Close to 50 liters of rosewater used to be produced daily in the past. Currently, I produce seven to eight tons of rosewater daily in my personal workshop alone”.

“Apart from rosewater, we produce herbal extracts and herbal medicines.”

“By launching Rosewater Distillation Cooperative Company, we have achieved to introduce our products in domestic and foreign markets.”

Also, Mohammad Zare’, a member of the Islamic Council of Gildeh Village, said, “We tried to revive and develop this industry in the village through holding rosewater distillation festival since 2010.”

He added: "During this time, we were able to provide the necessary infrastructure to hold festivals, with the cooperation of residents and officials, and introduce this industry to tourists.”

Apart from introducing rosewater distillation industry, these festivals have led to development of civil infrastructure in the village, he said.

He listed the resistance of the rose to climatic conditions and its low water requirement as advantages of this flower and said: "Due to the climatic conditions, the rose in this region has a high essential oil and aroma." Referring to the short fruiting period of this crop and its good income generation for farmers, Zare added: "These factors have led to the development of rose cultivation in unproductive gardens and the creation of numerous job opportunities in this sector."

