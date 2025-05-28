Treasury of National Jewels to reopen to the public in Tehran

TEHRAN – After a temporary closure, the Treasury of National Jewels in Tehran is once again welcoming visitors, starting Saturday, May 31 (10 Khordad in the Iranian calendar).

The museum, located in the Central Bank of Iran building at the corner of Ferdowsi Street and Istanbul Crossroad near Imam Khomeini Square, will be open to the public from Saturday to Tuesday each week, excluding official holidays, between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Tickets are reportedly sold in person until 11:30 a.m. on visiting days. Entry fees are set at 300,000 tomans for international visitors, 30,000 tomans for Iranian nationals, and 15,000 tomans for students and schoolchildren with valid ID cards. (The exchange rate of each U.S. dollar in the open market at the time of writing this report is approximately 83,000 tomans.)

The Treasury of National Jewels, which had previously remained closed for more than four years following the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2019, holds one of the world’s most extraordinary collections of precious gems and historical artifacts. Each item in the collection reflects a chapter of Iran’s complex and eventful history, echoing stories of triumph, defeat, glory, and royal grandeur.

Beyond its immense economic value, the collection is a testament to the refined artistry and craftsmanship of Iranian artisans throughout the centuries. It represents a significant part of the nation’s cultural and historical heritage.

Operated by the Central Bank of Iran, the museum not only displays the crown jewels but also serves as their legal guardian.

AM