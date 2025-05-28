‘Our fingers are on the trigger’: IRGC commander says Iran ready for all scenarios

TEHRAN – The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, has firmly rejected any threats of military action from the United States or Israel, stressing that Iran is fully prepared to confront and repel any aggression.

Speaking at an event in Hamadan on Wednesday, Salami warned American officials that Iran is ready for all scenarios and will never bow to external political pressures.

“Our fingers are on the trigger, and we are waiting in ambush. If they make a mistake, they will face swift retaliation that they will regret,” he declared.

The commander’s remarks come after Western media alleged Israel was getting ready to attack Iran’s nuclear sites. “If they make a mistake, we will unleash hell upon them without hesitation,” Salami stated.