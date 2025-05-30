Iran, China sign MOU on water management, agriculture, environment

TEHRAN - Iran and China have signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation in water resource management, agriculture, and environmental protection, according to Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization (PBO).

The agreement, signed during an official ceremony hosted by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), brings together Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization, the Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Tehran, and the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources, a research arm of CAS.

The MOU aims to facilitate joint projects, exchange of expertise, deployment of advanced technologies, and pilot programs in Iran, with a focus on practical and scientific collaboration.

Speaking at the signing event, Mohammad Ebrahimnia, Director of Water, Agriculture, and Environment Affairs at Iran’s Plan and Budget Organization, emphasized the importance of building on previous cooperation and called for the swift launch of pilot initiatives and a joint action plan to accelerate implementation.

EF/MA