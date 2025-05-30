Tehran to host UN Tourism’s forum on urban tourism

Tehran, Iran – The UN Tourism, in collaboration with Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, will host the UN Tourism Global Forum on Urban Tourism in Tehran from June 24 to 25.

The event is also supported by the Abasabad Cultural & Tourism Area of Tehran, an affiliate member of UN Tourism.

Held under the theme "The Urban Tourism We Need: Resilient, Smart, and Sustainable," the forum aims to unite policymakers, industry leaders, urban planners, and tourism experts from around the world. The focus will be on developing innovative strategies that ensure urban tourism contributes positively to cities’ long-term resilience and sustainability.

The two-day event will serve as a global platform to exchange best practices and explore how tourism can be a key driver in urban transformation and regeneration.

With rapid urbanization impacting cities worldwide, the forum will discuss the need for smarter infrastructure, inclusive growth, and environmentally responsible tourism development.

The upcoming forum comes at a critical time as urban centers globally seek to balance tourism growth with quality of life, environmental protection, and cultural integrity. Cities have increasingly become popular travel destinations, accounting for a large portion of international tourist arrivals. However, this surge in urban tourism has also posed challenges, including overcrowding, pressure on public services, and the risk of cultural homogenization.

In response, UN Tourism has been advocating for holistic urban tourism models that prioritize sustainability, smart technology integration, and local community engagement. The Tehran forum is set to spotlight effective initiatives and foster collaboration to shape the cities of tomorrow.

AM