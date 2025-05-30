Deputy tourism minister meets UAE, Mexican tourism officials

TEHRAN— Within the framework of developing tourism diplomacy and strengthening regional relations, Iran’s deputy tourism minister Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpei has met Mexican and UAE officials on the sidelines of the 49th session of the Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization in Segovia, Spain.

He studied the capacities of mutual cooperation of Iran with the UAE and Mexico, IRNA reported on Friday.

During an official meeting with Reem Bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohseni Bandpei studied ways of promoting mutual cooperation in tourism field.

Both sides emphasized civilizational commonalities, cultural and geographical affinities of the two countries, and considered the neighborhood of Iran and the UAE as an important point for developing people-to-people interactions, facilitating tourism, and deepening intercultural communication.

Pointing to the unique potentials of Iran’s health tourism, marine tourism and ecotourism as well as traditional and contemporary arts, Mohseni Bandpei announced the country's full readiness to compile joint tourism programs in form of special packages, artistic tours and exchange of cultural groups.

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation welcomed the initiatives proposed by Islamic Republic of Iran and called promoting tourism ties between the two nations as a strategic necessity and effective measure in enhancing regional links.

Reem Bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy expressed the hope that with adopting operational approaches and joint programming, both countries will witness a significant growth in mutual tourism, cultural and economic collaborations.

She presented the plans of her government-backed candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization and urged Iran to support UAE’s candidacy.

Also, in a formal meeting between Mexico’s high-ranking tourism officials and Iranian delegation, promotion of strategic cooperation in training human force, branding and exchanging tourism were discussed.

The Mexican tourism official urged Iran to support Mexican candidate for the post of UN WTO Secretary General.

Mohseni Bandpei, along with a delegation including Hojjatollah Ayyoubi, who heads Tourism Ministry’s Center for International Affairs, Ambassador of Iran in Madrid, visited Mexican tourism minister and high-ranking officials, and studied the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the tourism industry.

During the specialized meeting, both sides emphasized on potential capacities for cooperation in training specialized human force, promoting tourism brand and enhancing tourism market between two nations.

The Mexican side expressed his readiness to transfer knowledge and experience to Iran.

Pointing to historical depth and cultural richness of Iran and Mexico, Mohseni Bandpei said that by relying on the ancient shared civilizational background, it is possible to create strong infrastructures for cultural proximity and strengthening people-to-people and diplomatic ties.

He said cultural and tourism collaboration is a missing link that can open new horizons on mutual ties and establish shared cultural experiences in a sustainable manner.

On the other hand, Mexican tourism minister, praised Islamic Republic of Iran’s approach and made his official request to support the Mexican candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization.

The programs proposed by Mexican candidate was initially evaluated by Iranian delegation and it was decided that the programs are studied in upcoming specialized sessions.



KD