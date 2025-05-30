“Hamilton” to be shown at Labkhand Theater Complex

TEHRAN – Labkhand Theater Complex in Tehran will show the recorded stage performance of “Hamilton” on Saturday.

Set for 6:30 p.m., the film screening will be followed by a review session with Abbas Ghaffari as the host and the theater critic Ramtin Shahbazi, Mehr reported.

“Hamilton” is a 2020 American musical historical drama film consisting of a live stage recording of the Broadway musical, which was inspired by the 2004 biography “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow.

It was directed by Thomas Kail. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the music, lyrics, and book, stars as Treasury Secretary and Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, along with the musical's original Broadway cast, such as Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Jonathan Groff.

“Hamilton” narrates Alexander Hamilton's life in two acts, and details among other things his involvement in the American Revolutionary War as an aide-de-camp to George Washington, his marriage to Eliza Schuyler, his career as a lawyer and Secretary of the Treasury, and his interactions with Aaron Burr (the main narrator for most of the musical), which culminates in their duel that ends Hamilton's life.

Acclaimed by critics for its visuals, performances, and direction, it became one of the most-streamed films of 2020. The film was named as one of the best films of 2020 by the American Film Institute, and was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Miranda) at the 78th Golden Globe Awards, while Daveed Diggs was nominated for SAG Award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie. “Hamilton” was also nominated for 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning two, including Outstanding Variety Special.

Labkhand Theater Complex is located at No. 417, Taleqani Street, between Naderi and Vesal-e Shirazi streets.

