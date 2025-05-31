Iran’s Amirian seizes silver in 2025 Asian Athletic Championships

TEHRAN – Ali Amirian of Iran won a silver medal in the men’s 800m of the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships on Saturday.

He crossed the line with a time of 1:44.97 minutes.

The gold medal went to Kuwait’s Ebrahim Al-Zofairi with 1:44.59 minutes and Qatari runner Abubaker Haydar Abdalla claimed the bronze with a time of 1:45.20 minutes.

Amirian’s medal was Iran’s third medal in the event.

Reyhaneh Mobini in women’s long jump and Mohammadreza Tayebi in men’s shot put had won two gold medals.

The event was held in Gumi, South Korea.