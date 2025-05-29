Iranian athletes take two gold in 2025 Asian Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Reyhaneh Mobini and Mohammadreza Tayebi won two gold medals at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships Day 3 on Thursday.

In the women’s long jump, Mobini Arani clinched gold with a 6.40m effort.

Indian jumpers Ancy Sojan Edappilly and Shaili Singh won the silver and bronze medals with 6.33m and 6.30m, respectively.

In the men’s shot put, Tayebi took the gold with a throw of 20.32m, China’s Xing Jailiang seized the silver with 19.97m, and the bronze medal went to Mohammed D Tolu from Saudi Arabia with 19.92m.

The event is being held in Gumi, South Korea.