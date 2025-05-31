DOE, Ministry of Education implementing joint project

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) in cooperation with the Ministry of Education is implementing an environmental project under the theme ‘education is the key to change’.

The main objectives of the project are to promote environmental literacy and promote a culture of environmental responsibility among students, Mehr news agency reported.

It also aims to share environmental knowledge of the students utilizing the peer educators’ capacities; change students’ attitude and promote social responsibilities; make students familiar with indigenous, climatic, and local features; as well as boost students’ participation as environmental ambassadors (or eco-friendly individuals) in raising environmental awareness at school, home, and other places.

In March, the head of the DOE, Shina Ansari, said environmental protection is a public duty, and national policy documents also emphasize the importance of environmental education, Mehr news agency.

Ansari underscored the significance of environmental education at an early age, saying that “to get out of the current situation, we need to focus on the education sector.”

The DOE, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, is planning to train eco-friendly students across the country to change the students’ attitude toward the environment, the official said.

For his part, Education Minister Alireza Kazemi said the ministry is planning to integrate environmental awareness into formal and informal curricula.

“Today, the world is facing numerous threats. If we fail to address them, humans will be in great danger with nothing left for the future.

The environmental crisis is one of the most important and fundamental challenges that humanity is facing. Environmental degradation has irreparable consequences that necessitate thinking of a solution,” he noted.

The official went on to say that teaching students about the environment and raising environmental awareness, as well as promoting the culture of conserving the environment, are among the fundamental solutions.

MT/MG