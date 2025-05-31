Kazakhstan ready to deepen cultural and tourism cooperation with Iran

TEHRAN — Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Iran, Ontalap Onalbayev, has commended Iran’s civilizational heritage and its diverse cultural, historical, and natural attractions, saying his country is ready to deepen cultural and tourism cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

Onalbayev on Friday declared his government’s readiness to promote all-out cooperation in the cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts sectors.

He told Miras Arya (CHTN) that given the deep cultural and historical commonalities between the two nations, Iran is "an unparalleled treasure of human civilization".

The ambassador said Iran boasts unique cultural, historical, and natural attractions and is considered one of the most important civilizational destinations across the region and the world.

Kazakhstan is interested in promoting its ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts fields, he added.

Pointing to the seriousness of the Kazakh government for deepening cultural cooperation with Iran, he said, “We are ready to identify and introduce the joint cultural and historical monuments of the two countries at the first stage. I suggest that the production of joint cultural documentaries, holding specialized exhibitions, and establishing joint working groups are put on the agenda.”

Onalbayev emphasized that culture is the best bridge to bring nations closer together, adding that Kazakhstan believes that enhancing cultural diplomacy with Iran not only helps the sustainable development of both countries but also is a model for regional cooperation.

He appreciated the efforts of Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts in introducing the cultural and civilizational potentials of the country.

The ambassador urged promoting direct ties between the cultural, artistic, and tourism institutes of both nations.

KD

