Cruise ship enters Mazandaran waters

TEHRAN-- Entry of a newly purchased cruise ship by a private sector investor into Iranian territorial waters of Caspian Sea while it is approaching activity off the coast of Mazandaran province, has put the provincial tourism on the threshold of new season.

Finally, waters of the greatest lake across the world saw cruise ship in Mazandaran region, IRNA reported.

A tourism holding entered the purchased cruise ship to Iran’s water after several years of restless efforts.

This investor intends to complete the chain of accommodation, catering, entertainment, and recreation of their hotel group in northern Iran with this beautiful ship.

This foreign-purchased ship will soon be available for public use after being beautified and making changes in the interior design and residential furniture.

One of the most important capabilities of this ship is a 30-day stay in the open waters and is suitable for long-term trips. Also, there are several halls and restaurants in various floors of the cruise ship, making it possible to hold festivals and special ceremonies.

Cruise ship is a big ship which has been designed for recreational trips. They are equipped with numerous luxurious amenities to provide a pleasant and comfortable experience for their passengers.

Generally, cruise ships have cabins, several restaurants with different menus, swimming pools, gyms, shopping centers and cinemas. They have been designed in a way that all needs of passengers are met.

Cruise ships are ideal for those who want to spend their vacations on sea and enjoy all the amenities.

Currently with the entry of a cruise ship into Iranian territorial waters in the Caspian Sea, a new gate has been opened to tourism industry of Iran’s north.

Over the past couple of years, the Islamic Republic has made various efforts to exploit maritime tourism potential by developing hospitality infrastructures, diversifying sea routes, and drawing private sector investors along its vast southern coasts.

KD

