Iran B team earn three wins in 2025 CAVA Men’s Nations League

TEHRAN – The Iran 'B' volleyball team advanced to the next round of the 2025 CAVA Men’s Nations League as Pool A winners.

Iran began their campaign with a victory over Turkmenistan 3-1 and went on to defeat India 3-1 and Uzbekistan 3-0.

Under the leadership of Peyman Akbari, the team are scheduled to face Kazakhstan and Pakistan on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The event, which started on May 29, will continue until June 4 in Fergana, Uzbekistan.

Originally, the championship was set to take place in Pakistan but had to be relocated due to the Pakistan-India conflict.