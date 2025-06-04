Iran win 2025 CAVA Men’s Nations League

TEHRAN - Iran 'B' volleyball team defeated India 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-19) on Wednesday to win the 2025 CAVA Men’s Nations League.

Team Melli 'B' had defeated India 3-1, Turkmenistan 3-1, Uzbekistan 3-0, Kazakhstan 3-0, and Pakistan 3-1 in their previous matches in Fergana, Uzbekistan.

Pakistan secured the bronze medal with a convincing 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan in the third-place playoff.

The CAVA Men’s Volleyball Nations League continues to offer a platform for rising talents and national pride.

As the senior competition concludes, all eyes will turn to the future: the CAVA U16 Boys’ Volleyball Championship and U19 Men’s Volleyball Championship, both starting on June 10 in Tashkent. The U16 event will feature six teams – Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, UZB1, and UZB2, while the U19 competition will see participation from India, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, UZB1, and UZB2.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein