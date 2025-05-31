Qalibaf to lead Iranian parliamentary delegation on Latin America tour

TEHRAN – In a move aimed at strengthening parliamentary and economic ties, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf is set to lead a high-level delegation on a multi-country tour of Latin America, with planned stops in Venezuela, Cuba, and Brazil.

Abolfazl Amouei, Special Assistant to the Speaker for International Affairs, announced the upcoming visit, which will begin on Sunday. The tour includes official meetings with senior government and parliamentary officials in each country and will culminate in Iran's participation in the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brazil.

According to Amouei, the visit reflects Iran’s intention to deepen bilateral cooperation with Latin American nations, particularly in the areas of trade and the economy. “Latin America offers valuable opportunities for the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand commercial and economic partnerships,” he said.

The first leg of the trip will take the Iranian delegation to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, where talks are expected to focus on enhancing parliamentary relations and addressing obstacles to bilateral economic cooperation.

In Cuba, Speaker Qalibaf and his delegation will meet with top Cuban officials. Amouei described Cuba as “a focal point for justice-oriented approaches in Latin America,” highlighting its symbolic significance in Iran’s foreign policy toward the region.

The delegation will conclude its trip in Brazil, where it will attend the BRICS Parliamentary Forum—an important platform for dialogue among emerging economies. Iran has shown increasing interest in expanding ties with BRICS countries as part of its broader strategy to strengthen multilateral diplomacy and reduce dependency on Western economic systems.

“The development of economic cooperation is the main objective of this Latin America tour,” Amouei emphasized, underlining the strategic nature of the visit amid shifting global alliances.