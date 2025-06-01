Iran parliament speaker begins strategic Latin America tour with official visit to Venezuela

TEHRAN – Speaker of Iran’s parliament Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf arrived in Caracas on Sunday, leading a high-level parliamentary delegation.

This visit initiates a strategic multi-nation tour across Latin America, with subsequent stops planned in Cuba and Brazil.

Upon landing at Caracas airport, Qalibaf received an official welcome from Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto, Transport Minister Ramón Velázquez, heads of the Iran-Venezuela Joint Commission, members of Venezuela’s National Assembly, and Iranian Ambassador Hojjatollah Soltani.

Demonstrating historical solidarity, the Iranian parliamentary leader paid immediate tribute to South American liberator Simon Bolivar, laying a wreath at his mausoleum to honor the freedom fighter’s legacy.

Qalibaf’s agenda in Venezuela centers on high-level meetings with government officials and joint business forums aimed at addressing obstacles to trade development between the two nations.

Following his reception of the Iranian official, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister emphasized Iran’s geopolitical significance, stating that “Iran guarantees peace in the region and is a source of goodwill.”

Highlighting that all nations deserve the right to technological development, preservation of national sovereignty, and achieving peace and stability, he emphasized that “without Iran’s presence, achieving peace would be impossible.”

The visit advances implementation of the comprehensive cooperation pact signed in May 2022 when Venezuela’s president visited Tehran.

Venezuela serves as a critical conduit for Iran’s raw material needs, particularly alumina, iron ore, and rare earth metals.

Additionally, the country offers substantial potential for Iranian-led offshore farming projects and refinery development. Bilateral trade reached $3.6 billion in 2022, with both nations committed to further expansion.

Qalibaf’s Latin American mission also reflects Tehran’s strategic priority to deepen ties with the region despite external pressures.

As Abolfazl Amouei, Special Assistant to the Iranian Parliament Speaker for International Affairs, explained: "Latin America offers valuable opportunities for the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand commercial and economic partnerships."

He identified economic cooperation and development as the tour’s primary objective, particularly amid global geopolitical realignments.

The delegation will next travel to Cuba, where Amouei noted the country represents "a focal point for justice-oriented approaches in Latin America."

The tour concludes in Brazil, where Iran participates in the BRICS Parliamentary Forum—a significant platform for international dialogue and cooperation.

The Tehran-Caracas partnership, solidified under former President Hugo Chavez, has evolved into a multifaceted alliance.

Venezuela’s vast energy reserves complement Iran’s technical expertise, manifesting in refinery modernization projects and industrial collaborations like tractor manufacturing.

Both nations share a demonstrated resilience against sanctions, exemplified by Iran’s 2020 fuel shipments that alleviated Venezuelan shortages.

Beyond Venezuela, Iran views Latin America as a vital sphere for diplomatic and economic outreach.