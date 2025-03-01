Iran eyes closer Latin American ties as it welcomes Uruguay's new FM

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has extended formal congratulations to Mario Lobotkin, Uruguay’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to deepening ties with Latin America.

The gesture underscores Iran’s strategic push to expand partnerships in a region historically dominated by U.S. influence, leveraging shared opposition to Western sanctions and a mutual drive for economic diversification.

In his message, Araghchi highlighted the “historical relations” spanning over 120 years between Iran and Uruguay, expressing hope for “a new chapter” in bilateral cooperation.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to leveraging opportunities to strengthen relations and mutual benefits for both peoples,” he declared, alluding to untapped economic and diplomatic synergies.

The two nations solidified their modern partnership in 1983 with reciprocal embassy openings, a milestone that laid the groundwork for recent trade growth.

Uruguay has emerged as a key supplier of agricultural goods to Iran, including rice, wool, and soybeans.

Diplomatic exchanges, such as Uruguayan ministerial visits to Tehran in 2011–2012 and Iran’s reciprocal delegation to Montevideo in 2012, have further cemented ties. Both countries also collaborate within the Group of 77, advocating for Global South interests at the United Nations.

Latin America: Iran’s theater of opportunity

Iran’s warm message to Uruguay aligns with its broader strategy to counterbalance U.S. sanctions through alliances in Latin America.

“Latin America is geopolitically vital,” said Davoud Salehi, former Director General of Latin America at Iran’s Foreign Ministry. “Despite U.S. efforts to limit our influence, we’ve fostered resilient partnerships.”

Venezuela, a cornerstone of this strategy, has partnered with Iran on oil infrastructure projects, including refinery reconstruction and engineering services.

“Venezuela’s vast reserves and shared resistance to sanctions make collaboration indispensable,” Salehi noted, referencing joint ventures in tractor manufacturing initiated under Hugo Chavez.

Similarly, Iran views Cuba as a hub for biotechnology and agricultural innovation, sectors where mutual expertise could yield breakthroughs.

Salehi emphasized that Western sanctions have inadvertently driven Iran to diversify its alliances. “We have new partners in our neighborhood and beyond,” he said, pointing to Latin America, Africa, and even Europe.

While logistical challenges persist for Iranian businesses in distant markets, Salehi urged proactive diplomacy: “Our regional influence and industrial diversity position us to secure economic and security interests.”

Tehran insists its engagements in Latin America prioritize win-win outcomes. For countries such as Uruguay, cooperation offers access to Iranian markets and diplomatic backing in multilateral forums.

For Iran, it represents a symbolic and strategic breach in what experts term “the United States’ backyard.”

Challenges persist, including U.S. pressure on regional governments to limit ties with Iran. However, Salehi remains optimistic: “Diplomatic creativity can overcome barriers. Our focus on human rights and equitable growth resonates globally.”