High-level Iranian trade delegation visits Tajikistan to strengthen economic ties

TEHRAN - A high-ranking Iranian trade delegation, comprising members of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and led by Chamber Head Samad Hassanzadeh, departed Tehran for Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on Tuesday, January 14.

The delegation was accompanied by Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, underscoring the multi-faceted nature of the visit, the ICCIMA portal reported.

Upon arrival in Dushanbe, Iranian and Tajik economic leaders convened for a joint forum aimed at enhancing bilateral trade relations. In this gathering, Hassanzadeh emphasized the extensive cultural and historical ties between Iran and Tajikistan as a foundation for deepening economic cooperation. He highlighted key sectors such as petrochemicals, oil and gas, medical equipment, and tourism as areas ripe for collaboration.

“Beyond economic discussions, we can leverage our shared heritage in literature, science, and the arts to expand mutual ties. Tajikistan offers a strategic platform for Iranian investors and businesses seeking to access Central Asian and Eurasian markets,” Hassanzadeh stated.

Key agreements and future prospects

The forum witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding between Iranian and Tajik companies, paving the way for increased joint ventures. Attendees also participated in one-on-one discussions to explore potential partnerships. Hassanzadeh noted that Iranian businesses have the expertise to contribute to Tajikistan’s industrial development, including projects in steel production, refineries, and advanced technologies.

Highlighting Iran's capabilities, the ICCIMA head remarked, “We possess competitive pricing and innovative solutions, making us a strong partner for Tajikistan in sectors like engineering services and exports of building materials, agricultural products, and pharmaceuticals.”

A strategic partner for Iran

Ahead of the trip, Hassanzadeh described Tajikistan as a strategic destination for Iranian investors. “The stable political and social relations between our nations, combined with the trust shared by our presidents, provide a solid framework for expanding bilateral trade,” he told Iranian media. He highlighted Tajikistan’s reliance on Iranian expertise and competitive exports as a key opportunity for growth in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and industrial development.

With the Iranian delegation’s visit marking a new chapter in economic diplomacy, both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to leveraging cultural affinities for stronger economic ties. Tajikistan remains a vital partner in Iran’s efforts to enhance its presence in Central Asia and beyond.

