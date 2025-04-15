Shared heritage drives enhanced defense cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan 

TEHRAN – The defense ministers of Iran and Tajikistan convened in Tehran on Tuesday to reaffirm their commitment to expanding defense cooperation and strengthening joint efforts to combat terrorism, building upon the long-standing historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, Iran's Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh underscored the strategic significance of Tajikistan to Iran, citing the shared linguistic, religious, and civilizational heritage that binds the two countries. He emphasized that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has consistently advocated for enhanced relations with Tajikistan in all spheres, reflecting Iran's strategic vision for the region.

Tajik Defense Minister Emomali Sobirzoda reciprocated these sentiments, noting the ample social, cultural, historical, and religious commonalities that provide a fertile ground for enhanced cooperation.

