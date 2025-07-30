‘Strategic priority’, Iran says committed to broadening ties with Tajikistan

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has highlighted Tehran’s commitment to expanding relations with Dushanbe, emphasizing that Iran views cooperation with Tajikistan as a strategic priority.

Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon at the Palace of Nations in Dushanbe on Wednesday.

He pointed to the shared linguistic, cultural, and historical ties between the two nations as a solid foundation for deepening cooperation in key areas, including trade, diplomacy, education, and cultural exchange.

During the meeting, the Iranian diplomat conveyed the official greetings of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian to the Tajik president and people.

President Rahmon welcomed the visit and echoed the sentiment, describing Iran-Tajikistan ties as rooted in centuries-old friendship and mutual respect. He called for further efforts to boost cooperation in light of current regional challenges.

The two sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and exchanged views on expanding collaboration. They also reviewed regional developments, including the evolving situations in the Caucasus, Central Asia, Afghanistan, and West Asia, and shared their perspectives on mutual security concerns.

Araghchi meets Tajik FM to advance bilateral agenda

Later in the day, Araghchi held talks with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, focusing on a comprehensive agenda aimed at boosting cooperation in political, economic, commercial, academic, tourism, and consular affairs.

Both ministers agreed on the importance of facilitating closer interaction between the private sectors and civil societies of the two countries. They also discussed regional and international developments, including the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and Afghanistan.

Araghchi thanked the Tajik government for its clear stance in condemning acts of military aggression against Iran. He criticized the Zionist regime’s repeated violations of international law—particularly the ongoing war crimes and acts of genocide in occupied Palestine—and urged the international community and Islamic nations to take meaningful and coordinated action in defense of the Palestinian people.

Minister Muhriddin reaffirmed Tajikistan’s willingness to strengthen ties with Iran, emphasizing the importance of economic and trade cooperation. He welcomed the shared political will between the two nations’ leadership to deepen engagement across all sectors.

The ministers also agreed to expand coordination in international institutions, including the United Nations, with the aim of protecting shared civilizational, cultural, and linguistic heritage, and pledged continued mutual support on multilateral platforms.

Iranian, Tajik officials discuss cultural cooperation

On the sidelines of the diplomatic visit, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei met with Tajikistan’s Minister of Culture, Matlubakhon Sattoriyon.

The meeting, also attended by Shahin Samadi, spokesperson for Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry, focused on enhancing cultural cooperation through Persian-language promotion, book publishing, and the exchange of cultural, artistic, and media delegations. The two sides also explored joint programming in cinema, music, and theater.

Both officials emphasized the significance of the upcoming Iran-Tajikistan Cultural Week—scheduled for this autumn—as a key opportunity to showcase shared cultural heritage and deepen people-to-people ties.

Minister Araghchi departed Tehran for Dushanbe early Wednesday morning, accompanied by Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Nizomiddin Zohidi, who officially saw him off at the airport.

Iran and Tajikistan share deep-rooted cultural, linguistic, and historical ties. In recent years, both nations have significantly revitalized their bilateral cooperation across various sectors. For example, on June 13, 2022, officials from Tajikistan and Iran convened a Tourism Forum to enhance tourism collaboration between the two countries.

Additionally, on June 21, 2022, a Joint Security Task Force meeting took place in Dushanbe, featuring representatives from the interior ministries of both nations. This collaborative security initiative aims to synchronize efforts against terrorism, organized crime, and drug trafficking, thereby addressing shared security challenges.