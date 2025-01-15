Iran plans to boost tourism ties with Tajikistan

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has announced extensive plans to strengthen ties with Tajikistan in tourism, trade, and cultural collaboration.

Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri made the remarks during the dispatch of a commercial delegation from Iran’s Chamber of Commerce to Tajikistan, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

Highlighting the shared cultural and linguistic heritage between the two nations, Salehi-Amiri emphasized Tajikistan’s strategic importance as a neighbor. “There are significant cultural and civilizational commonalities between the two nations… Tajikistan is one of Iran’s strategic priorities in enhancing relations with neighboring countries,” the minister stated.

He pointed out Tajikistan’s unique potential to bolster economic and cultural cooperation. As part of the broader Nowruz cultural domain and sharing a common language, Tajikistan holds a key position in fostering deeper ties with Iran.

The minister revealed determined goals to attract more Tajik tourists to Iran. Currently, approximately 8,000 Tajik citizens visit Iran annually. However, plans are underway to increase this number to 100,000 visitors. “Developing tourism not only strengthens cultural connections but also contributes to trade growth and job creation,” Salehi-Amiri noted.

In addition to the Tajikistan initiative, the minister reflected on recent visits to other regional countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia, underscoring the Iranian government’s focus on enhancing regional partnerships. Efforts are being made to establish the necessary infrastructure to fully achieve those opportunities.

The plan is in line with the government’s broader strategy to promote regional cooperation and capitalize on shared heritage for mutual economic and cultural benefit.

Earlier this month, Salehi-Amiri met with Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Nizomiddin Zohidi, at the ministry’s headquarters in Tehran, discussing ways to strengthen ties in tourism and cultural cooperation. During the meeting, Zohidi proposed the complete removal of visa requirements between the two countries. Salehi-Amiri promised to advocate for the initiative at the governmental level.

AM