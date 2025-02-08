Minister highlights plans to boost tourism and strengthen ties with Arab nations

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has announced plans for the country’s tourism sector, predicting that the number of inbound travelers will surpass seven million in the current Persian year that comes to an end on March 20.

Speaking on a televised program on Saturday, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri emphasized Iran’s efforts to enhance tourism relations, particularly with Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Salehi-Amiri outlined key priorities for the ministry, stating that the primary focus remains on countries that celebrate Nowruz, including Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia.

He highlighted strong cultural ties with Tajikistan, promoting the slogan “Two States, One Nation” to reinforce Iran’s cultural influence in the region. Recent diplomatic efforts have led to agreements aimed at boosting tourism from Tajikistan, with plans to increase the number of Tajik visitors from 8,000 to 100,000. A key step in this direction has been the mutual waiver of visa requirements for air travel between Iran and Tajikistan.

Regarding the broader Persian Gulf region, Salehi-Amiri noted that around three million Iraqi tourists visit Iran annually, with Mashhad being the primary destination. He expressed optimism about a significant expansion in tourism ties with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Additionally, Iran is actively working on attracting tourists from China, Russia, and India, while recent agreements with Pakistan aim to facilitate cross-border tourism.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehi-Amiri repeated Iran’s goal of welcoming 15 million international tourists annually, highlighting that the current figures stand at approximately six million. Despite efforts by Western media to depict Iran as unsafe, he asserted that tourists who visit the country consistently describe it as secure, beautiful, and hospitable.

Salehi-Amiri also discussed Iran’s tourism infrastructure, noting that the country currently has 455,000 hotel beds, 1,435 hotels, 3,500 eco-lodges, and over 18,000 [other] accommodation centers. However, he emphasized the need for further investment and expansion. So far, during the current [Iranian] year, 45 new hotels have been inaugurated, with more projects in the pipeline.

In addition to tourism development, Iran is actively engaged in cultural preservation. The minister revealed that 350 historical monuments have been restored over the past year, stressing the importance of public cooperation in safeguarding the nation’s heritage.

AM