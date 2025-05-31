UN Arab Group accuses Israel of weaponizing starvation, 2 food seekers killed

Arab states are accusing Israel of weaponizing hunger in Gaza, rejecting its new aid system as illegal, Al Jazeera reported.

“Starvation is being used as a weapon of war,” said UAE envoy Mohamed Abushahab, speaking on behalf of 22 Arab League members at the UN.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said Gaza is the “hungriest place on Earth” and the enclave’s entire 2.3 million people face “catastrophic hunger”.

Israeli forces have fired on a group of people trying to reach an aid center near Rafah, killing at least two, the Wafa news agency reported.

The scene mirrors events from Friday, when Israeli troops also fired on Palestinians trying to access newly established aid centers, wounding at least 20.