Starving families queue all night for single meal

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has no food distribution sites in northern Gaza.

For people living there, the closest aid point is on the other side of the Netzarim Corridor – an Israeli military zone that cuts off the north from the rest of the Strip. The aid it is giving out is nowhere near enough to serve the dire need there.

Every morning, thousands of Palestinians rush to the site, hoping for something to feed their families, Al Jazeera reported.

