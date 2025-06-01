Iran chairs Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Ministerial Meeting

TEHRAN – The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister, Sattar Hashemi, has chaired a specialized session on Sustainable Digital Infrastructure and Accessibility at the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Ministerial Meeting (APT-MM), held in Japan.

The event, held from May 30 to 31 in Tokyo, brought together some 38 ministers from member states; it served as a platform for sharing expertise among member states in the ICT sector, IRIB reported.

The ICT minister expounded on the infrastructure’s status in the country, as well as the plans for the expansion of modern technologies such as the fifth generation of the internet (5G) and artificial intelligence (AI).

During the two-day event, Hashemi held meetings with his counterparts from Japan, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and other countries.

The APT Ministerial Meeting, convened every five years, provides a premier platform for ministers from the Asia-Pacific region to address emerging policy challenges and opportunities, discuss shared visions, and foster regional and international collaboration.

The meeting culminated in the unanimous adoption of the ‘Tokyo Statement’, which sets the direction for regional digital cooperation over the next five years.

Six Strategic Priorities of the Tokyo Statement include digital connectivity, digital innovation and entrepreneurship, trust and safety, digital inclusion and capacity building, sustainability, as well as partnership and collaboration.

ICT status

The combination of talent, data, and innovation makes Iran a key player in the regional AI value chain, capable of driving meaningful cooperation and development. Iran is committed to fostering regional cooperation and building a future where AI drives prosperity and unity, Hashemi said in February.

Emphasizing that Iran is a major stakeholder in the regional digital landscape, Hashemi said that Iran is a major player in AI in the Persian Gulf and that the country is ready to start cooperation with regional states on this matter.

The official made the remarks while addressing the Iran Corridor 2025 conference held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

He stated that the country’s mobile phone operators, as well as its thriving digital service platforms such as Snapp! And Digikala, each serving more than 30 million users, provides an abundance of multifaceted data — an essential ingredient for AI development, Press TV reported.

Despite facing economic sanctions, Iran has successfully developed a resilient fintech ecosystem that continues to thrive and innovate, Hashemi noted.

“Our country’s academic and research capabilities have propelled us to the forefront of AI advancements. In 2023, Iran ranked second in the region in terms of the number and quality of scientific papers in AI, demonstrating our commitment to cutting-edge research and development,” he added.

“Iran holds the second position in the region for AI developers, highlighting the depth of our skilled workforce, and stands fourth in the region in terms of the number of AI firms, showcasing our dynamic and rapidly growing ecosystem,” the Iranian minister continued.

MT/MG