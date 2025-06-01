Eskelim waterfall, a gem in the heart of Savadkuh forests

TEHRAN--Eskelim waterfall, which is also known as Galesh Kola waterfall, is located in the heart of the dense forests of Savadkuh in Mazandaran province. This waterfall, with a height of about 30 meters and a width of 10 meters, is made of limestone and has healing properties due to the mineral salts in the water.

The path to reach the Eskelim waterfall passes through thick and green forests and presents beautiful natural scenery. Passing this route will be a pleasant and memorable experience for every tourist.

Tourist attractions

Water pools: Under the waterfall, there are natural water pools that are suitable for swimming and bathing.

Eskelim cave: Near the waterfall, there is a cave called Eskelim cave, which will be attractive for those interested in cave climbing.

Lefur forest: Lefur forest, which is known as the land of waterfalls, is located near Eskelim waterfall and has numerous spectacular waterfalls. Extended over 200,000 hectares, the forest has incredible biodiversity, hosting 84 rare plant species and animal species such as the deer and the ibex, and these divine blessings add to the pleasure of traveling deep into the Hyrcanian forests.

The best time to travel to Skelim waterfall is spring and summer. In these seasons, the weather of Savadkuh is cool and pleasant, and the nature of the region is in its most beautiful state.

To access the Eskelim waterfall, you need to go from Haraz Road to Shirgah city. After passing through the Shirgah, go towards Lefur village and reach the waterfall through the dirt road.

