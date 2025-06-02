Sierra Leone Red Cross seeks to boost ties with Iranian Red Crescent

TEHRAN – The Sierra Leone Red Cross Society has expressed interest in expanding cooperation with the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in the treatment and rehabilitation sectors.

Sahr Christian Fayia, the president of the Sierra Leone Red Cross Society, and Kpawuru E.T. Sandy, the secretary general of the Sierra Leone Red Cross Society, held a meeting in the African country with Babak Mahmoudi, the chief of the IRCS rescue and relief organization, the IRCS reported on Monday.

The two sides discussed ways to broaden collaborations. They signed a memorandum of understanding, extending cooperation between the two societies for another 15 years.

Lauding the IRCS for providing health services to vulnerable people, the Sierra Leonean officials sought to deepen ties in the rehabilitation and educational fields. Given that Sierra Leone is a risk-prone country, they also called on the IRCS to share expertise and experiences in relief and rescue services as well as crisis management.

For his part, Mahmoudi highlighted activities of the IRCS to promote health services; boosting the export of pharmaceutical products, medical equipment, and supplies; expanding health, treatment, and rehabilitation services; providing educational services; and equipping a healthcare center to provide specialized services.

Referring to some problems of the IRCS medical center in Sierra Leone, Keivan Asadpour, the head of the IRCS medical center in Sierra Leone, said the Red Cross Society needs to support the IRCS.

The IRCS has signed memoranda of understanding with red crescent societies of 19 countries over the past three years to expand and enhance cooperation in humanitarian as well as rescue and relief operations.

The IRCS looks forward to boosting cooperation with other societies to promote awareness, resilience, and capabilities of the societies in the face of disasters and the provision of relief services.

With ICRC assistance, IRCS is ready to share expertise

The head of the IRCS, Pirhossein Kolivand, has announced readiness to share its scientific and educational experiences as well as operational expertise with other red crescent societies with the contribution of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The IRCS is willing to share its expertise in different fields, such as diagnosing individuals with mobility problems through screening, providing rehabilitation services, and training individuals living in areas affected by landmines on how to identify and avoid mine hazards, Kolivand noted.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Nicolas Von Arx, Director of Operations for NAME (North African and Middle East), and the representative of the ICRC in Iran, Vincent Cassard, on May 20.

Also, Kolivand called on the ICRC to hold a congress to commemorate the efforts of the international rescuers who have lost their lives to save others, and proposed hosting the congress. By supporting measures and humanitarian activities of red crescent societies, the ICRC will boost motivation among them, he noted.

Referring to unilateral sanctions, the official said, “We expect the International Committee of the Red Cross to play its role in facilitating the import of medicine and medical equipment by the Iranian Red Crescent Society.”

The official went on to ask the ICRC to equip Red Crescent helicopters with night vision cameras to enhance their ability in rescue operations.

