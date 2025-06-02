Iranian pianist Mahin Zarinpanjeh passes away at 87

TEHRAN – The Iranian musician, composer, and pianist Mahin Zarinpanjeh passed away on June 1 in Salman Shahr, Mazandaran Province, at the age of 87.

Her father, Nasrollah Zarinpanjeh, was a tar and setar player and instructor, and her mother, Safieh Yeganeh, played the tar and tonbak, Mehr reported.

She began her studies at the National Conservatory of Music under the direction of master Rouhollah Khaleghi, where she learned the art and science of music from masters such as Khaleghi, Abolhasan Saba, Hossein Tehrani, and Javad Maroufi. Later, she studied European classical music and piano under Emanuel Melik-Aslanian and continued her Iranian music training with Morteza Mahjoubi.

After completing her studies, she joined the Ministry of Culture and Arts, and after the formation of the Women's Orchestra, she became its conductor. She also performed piano solos in other orchestras.

In the 1980s, she moved to England, then emigrated to France and the United States, where she continued teaching piano.

In recent years, after a long time away, she returned to Iran, settled in the north of the country, and resumed teaching and composing music.

Mahin Zarrinpanjeh has composed over 60 musical pieces, some of which have been recorded and performed by major orchestras worldwide.

SS/SAB

