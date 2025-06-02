Andisheh Cultural Center to show, review “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

TEHRAN – The 2024 documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui will be shown at the Andisheh Cultural Center in Tehran on Tuesday.

The film screening will be followed by a review session with the presence of the film critics Mohsen Soleimani Fakher and Mohsen Beigagha, ILNA reported.

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” is about the life of American actor Christopher Reeve after a horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down, and his subsequent work as an activist for disability rights.

Its title is a reference to Reeve's role as Superman in the 1978–1987 Superman films. Reeve's children, Alexandra Reeve Givens, Matthew Reeve, and Will Reeve, are featured in the film.

The story of Christopher Reeve is an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today.

Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four ‘Superman’ films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor, before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995.

After becoming a quadriplegic, he became a charismatic leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care, all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera, and dedicating himself to his beloved family.

This film includes never-before-seen intimate home movies and an extraordinary trove of personal archive material, as well as the first extended interviews ever filmed with Reeve’s three children about their father, and interviews with the A-list Hollywood actors who were Reeve’s colleagues and friends. The film is a moving and vivid cinematic telling of Reeve’s remarkable story.

Ultimately, “Super/Man” is not about looking back so much as it is about continuing forward with the drive and spirit that Christopher modeled and instilled in people.

A British-American venture, the film received universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike and was named one of the top five documentary films of 2024 by the National Board of Review. Among other accolades, it won the Best Documentary award at the British Academy Film Awards and the Producers Guild of America, and six awards at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards (including Best Documentary Feature).

