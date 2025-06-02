Radio Tehran and Russia’s Sputnik strengthen media diplomacy through new partnership

TEHRAN – To enhance media diplomacy, Radio Tehran has entered into a strategic collaboration with Russia’s international news agency Sputnik, marking a new chapter in the media engagement between Tehran and Moscow.

In an era where information warfare extends beyond geographical borders and narratives play a pivotal role in global power dynamics, media outlets have become key instruments of soft power, Mehr reported on Monday.

The partnership between Iran and Russia—two influential players in Eurasia—underscores their shared strategic interests, the report added.

This latest cooperation aims to facilitate content exchange, develop joint analytical programs, and deepen coverage of bilateral relations and the emerging global order.

Reza Koochakzadeh Tahmtan, Director of Radio Tehran, highlighted the objectives and importance of this collaboration, emphasizing Radio Tehran's longstanding influence and its ambition to expand its reach beyond local and national boundaries.

“Partnering with Russia’s Sputnik is part of our broader strategy to strengthen media diplomacy, reflect Iran’s strategic viewpoints, and shed light on overlooked potentials within Iran-Russia relations,” he stated.

Under this agreement, both sides will undertake joint programming across various domains, including analyzing strategic opportunities and challenges in bilateral ties, exploring Iran and Russia’s roles in shaping the new global landscape, addressing existing imbalances in political, economic, cultural, and media relations, and fostering synergy within regional organizations such as Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

He also emphasized that this collaboration is not merely symbolic but will be actively implemented through analytical programs, audio documentaries, expert dialogues, and co-produced content.

The initiatives will focus on cultural diplomacy, transit and economic capacities, cooperation in Central Asia and the Caucasus, and promoting a policy of neighborhood engagement, he mentioned.

Head of Sputnik’s Department of Middle East Cooperation Ivan Zakharov underscored the strategic importance of this partnership in light of evolving Iran-Russia relations. “While our political and economic ties have entered a new phase, sustainable growth depends on targeted media support,” he remarked.

Zakharov stressed that Sputnik’s mission in the region is to provide alternative, independent narratives rooted in national interests, countering Western media dominance. “Our longstanding partnership with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting has proven successful in producing joint radio programs.”

“However, we are eager to expand our collaboration into new media projects, elevating our joint efforts to a higher level. I am confident that our shared endeavors with Radio Tehran will lead to fruitful outcomes,” he concluded.

Radio Tehran, owned by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), primarily serves Tehran's residents with local programs. Established in the 1940s, it has evolved from early wireless beginnings, now operating 24/7 with diverse content across multiple departments, promoting cultural, social, and regional development in the capital.

Sputnik is a Russian state-owned news agency and broadcaster, launched in 2014, with global reach in 31 languages. Sputnik aims to provide alternative narratives, challenging Western media dominance and promoting Russian geopolitical interests worldwide.

SAB/