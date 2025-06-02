36th death anniversary of Ayatollah Khomeini commemorated at Kesar Baug Hall, Mumbai

MUMBAI - The 36th death anniversary of Ayatollah Ruhullah Moosavi Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was solemnly commemorated at Kesar Baug Hall in an event titled Yaad-e-Imam-e-Rahil. The program drew a large gathering of attendees from various walks of life, including prominent scholars, students, community members, and women, for whom special arrangements were made.

The program, held with dignity and devotion, was marked by deep reflection on the life and legacy of Imam Khomeini. His pivotal role in the Iranian Revolution and the establishment of an Islamic Republic based on the values of justice, resistance, and spiritual revival was the central theme throughout the event.

A highlight of the evening was the moving rendition of Salaam Farmande by over 50 children, who delivered a passionate group performance. Their spirited recitation infused the gathering with a renewed sense of purpose and emotion, symbolizing the transmission of Khomeini's ideals to the next generation.

Several respected Ulema took to the stage to share insights into different aspects of Imam Khomeini's multifaceted personality. Among the distinguished speakers were Maulana Haider Abbas, Maulana Syed Mohammed Askari, Maulana Husain Mahdi Husaini, and Maulana Hasnain Rizvi Kararvi. Each speaker touched upon various dimensions of Khomeini's life, including his unwavering stand against oppression, his deep commitment to the teachings of the Qur’an and Ahlul Bayt, and his vision for Muslim unity and self-reliance.

The speakers also emphasized the relevance of Imam Khomeini's thought in today's socio-political climate, urging the audience to reflect on his message of resistance against tyranny and moral integrity in leadership.

Adding depth to the tribute was an audio-visual presentation that chronicled the journey of Imam Khomeini—from his early life and struggle against the Pahlavi regime, to the 1979 Iranian Revolution and the transformative impact he had on the global Islamic awakening. The presentation offered a rare glimpse into historical moments that changed the political and spiritual landscape of the Muslim world.

The event concluded with prayers and a renewed commitment to uphold the values Imam Khomeini stood for. The successful coordination of the event, high attendance, and moving tributes served as a testament to the enduring impact of his legacy even more than three decades after his passing.