Gaza reduced to ‘herded animals in pens’: UNRWA official

Speaking on the recent killings at GHF’s aid distribution points, the acting director of UNRWA in Gaza has described the situation in the coastal enclave as “horrific”.

“What’s happened over the last couple of days in a war … that we thought couldn’t plumb to new depths and things couldn’t get any worse, we’re seeing a new side of that,” Sam Rose told Al Jazeera from Oxford, UK.

“This is what people have been reduced to, literally to herded animals in pens,” he said.

Rose warned that if “these scenes” did not prompt action from those “that have the influence to take action, then we’re lost”.

“We cannot comprehend any more what’s going on, what people are being put through in Gaza. It’s completely unimaginable and completely unacceptable,” he added.