Second phase of Iran-China studies launches in Masouleh to examine ancient metallurgy

The second phase of joint archaeological research by Iranian and Chinese teams has commenced at the historical site of Masouleh, which is situated in northern Iran.

The project is conducted under the authorization of Iran’s Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism (RICHT) and in collaboration with the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (UCAS) and the National Museum of Iran.

Dr. Abdolreza Mohajerinejad, head of the archaeological delegation, emphasized that this project is designed to complete essential documentation for UNESCO World Heritage registration of Masouleh’s cultural landscape. Its primary objective involves specialized investigation of sponge iron smelting technologies across historical periods.

Researchers will focus on analyzing the relationship between ancient iron-smelting industrial zones and the structural fabric of Masouleh’s historic settlement, aiming to reconstruct the dynamic interplay between industrial operations and residential patterns within this unique habitat.

This phase integrates comprehensive field excavations at metallurgical sites with systematic cross-referencing of archaeological data against historical sources, including local archives, Islamic-era travelogues, and ancient geographical records. Advanced methodologies such as absolute dating techniques – notably radiocarbon (C-14) and luminescence testing – alongside comparative chronology with contemporaneous regional sites will establish a refined timeline for the area’s occupational and industrial areas.

The multidisciplinary approach is expected to significantly enhance understanding of Masouleh’s historical evolution within broader technological, commercial, and cultural networks of the region.

Laboratory analyses of critical evidence, particularly slag samples and furnace remnants, will generate indispensable scientific data to substantiate the Outstanding Universal Value (OUV) of Masouleh’s cultural-industrial landscape. Outcomes from this collaborative phase will decisively strengthen the World Heritage nomination dossier, advancing Masouleh’s candidacy for recognition as an integrated industrial-residential complex on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

