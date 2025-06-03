Western European opinion of Israel plummets: survey

Public opinion of Israel has plunged to record lows across Western Europe, with widespread condemnation of its military operations in Gaza, according to the latest YouGov Eurotrack survey.

The survey, conducted in Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, reveals a stark shift in sentiment, with net favorability ratings in Germany, France and Denmark for Israel reaching their lowest levels since tracking began in 2016, Al Jazeera reported.

In each of the six countries surveyed, only 13 percent to 21 percent of respondents expressed a favorable view of Israel, while 63 percent to 70 percent said their opinion was unfavorable.

Only 7-18 percent said they sympathized most with Israel, according to YouGov.