US proposal includes enrichment in Iran despite insistence on zero enrichment: Axios

TEHRAN - Washington’s proposal to Tehran includes uranium enrichment on Iran’s soil, a report says, contradicting U.S. President Donald Trump’s public assertions that the Islamic Republic must abandon its enrichment activities altogether.

American news website Axios published the report on Tuesday, citing “two sources with direct knowledge” of the details of the plan.

The U.S. says it submitted the proposal to Iran via Oman on Saturday. The same day saw Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirm that the country had received “elements of” an American proposal via his Omani counterpart, and noted that the Islamic Republic would respond keeping in mind the nation’s rights and principles.

Citing one of the sources as detailing the proposal, Axios said it would let the Islamic Republic enrich uranium up to a “three-percent” purity level for a period, whose length would be determined later, Press TV reported.

A standing deal involving the Islamic Republic and other countries sets out a 3.6-percent enrichment cap.