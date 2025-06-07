Tehran reaffirms peaceful nature of nuclear program in response to IAEA report

TEHRAN – Iran has reiterated that the Islamic Republic’s atomic activities remain strictly peaceful, in response to a recent confidential report issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) stated that the IAEA’s latest assessment contains no credible evidence pointing to any military dimension of the country's nuclear program.

In an official explanatory note released Saturday, the AEOI addressed the findings outlined in IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s report, titled “NPT Safeguards Agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” which was submitted to the agency’s Board of Governors on May 31.

While the IAEA report expressed concerns over Iran’s failure to declare certain nuclear activities at three locations and the accumulation of uranium enriched up to 60% purity, it notably refrained from suggesting any diversion of nuclear material toward weaponization.

“Once again, the absence of evidence indicating any military diversion underlines the fundamentally peaceful character of Iran’s nuclear program,” the AEOI declared. “The unresolved issues do not pose a credible proliferation risk.”

The AEOI emphasized that Iran remains committed to its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and continues to engage with the IAEA in routine safeguards implementation. “Iran has allowed extensive and continuous verification activities, in line with the scope of its nuclear fuel cycle and operations,” the note read.

Iran’s nuclear agency also raised concerns about the IAEA’s methodology, urging the UN watchdog to maintain objectivity and professionalism in its evaluations. The AEOI warned against the use of unverified data or intelligence provided by third parties, which could compromise the credibility and impartiality of the agency’s work.

“It is a well-established expectation that agency assessments be grounded exclusively in verified, credible, and undisputed sources,” the organization stated. “The inclusion of open-source information or intelligence from third parties known to the Secretariat undermines the agency’s neutrality and professionalism.”

The AEOI also took issue with the unnecessary inclusion of certain topics in the report, asserting that they fall outside the scope of the agency’s technical mandate. It reiterated that Iran’s uranium enrichment activities, including enrichment up to 60% purity, are not prohibited under the NPT and remain under full monitoring by the IAEA.

“All nuclear materials and activities within Iran are fully declared and have been verified by the agency,” the AEOI stressed.

Iranian officials have consistently criticized the politically charged narratives surrounding the country’s nuclear file. They warn that continued politicization of the issue could damage Tehran’s ongoing cooperation with the IAEA.

Despite recurring allegations over the years, the IAEA has, on multiple occasions, acknowledged the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities in its own official reports — a point Iranian authorities are once again highlighting as negotiations and diplomatic efforts over Iran’s nuclear dossier remain under international scrutiny.