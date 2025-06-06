Tehran warns E3 against opting ‘strategic mistake’ at IAEA

TEHRAN – Iran has issued a sharp warning to Britain, France, and Germany over their reported move to push a resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), accusing Iran of non-compliance with nuclear obligations, calling the effort a “strategic mistake” that could provoke serious consequences.

According to diplomatic sources, the European trio — known as the E3 — is preparing to submit a draft resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors during its upcoming meeting on June 9. The move could open the door to reactivating the so-called snapback mechanism, which would restore all UN sanctions on Iran before the mechanism expires in October.

On Thursday, the Tehran Times, in an exclusive report, noted that in next week's IAEA Board meeting, a resolution will be adopted against Iran, and that Iran is considering different counter-measures to be put into place immediately following the adoption of such resolution, citing an Iranian source close to MFA and AEOI.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the initiative in a statement on X, writing, “After years of constructive cooperation with the IAEA, which led to the closure of the so-called PMD (Possible Military Dimensions) file, my country is once again accused of ‘non-compliance’.”

“Rather than engaging in dialogue, the E3 is pursuing hostile action at the IAEA Board. When the same path was taken in 2005, the result was the real beginning of Iran’s enrichment program. Has Europe learned nothing over the past 20 years?” he added.

Araghchi accused the E3 of politicizing the IAEA and attempting to manufacture a crisis through “baseless” and “politically motivated” claims. “Mark my words: Iran will respond firmly to any infringement on its rights. The blame will rest entirely on those pursuing confrontation under the guise of diplomacy,” he warned.

The warning comes amid talks between Tehran and Washington over a potential new nuclear agreement. Iran has made clear it will not halt uranium enrichment under pressure and has demanded credible assurances that U.S. sanctions will be lifted.

Earlier this week in Cairo, Araghchi reportedly confronted IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, reminding him of the agency’s professional obligations and warning against allowing political influence to compromise the body’s neutrality.

Iran maintains that its nuclear program is strictly peaceful, and it has already held five rounds of indirect negotiations with the U.S. aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal. However, Tehran insists that any agreement must include solid guarantees against future U.S. backtracking.