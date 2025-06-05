Bodies of Israeli captives retrieved in Khan Younis: Israeli army

As we reported earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli army recovered the bodies of two captives, Judy Weinstein-Hagi and Gadi Hagi.

The military has now released a statement adding details on the operation:

The bodies were retrieved in southern Khan Younis.

The two were killed and abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023.

They were being held by the Mujahideen Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement.

The couple were parents of four. Judy and Gadi were 70 and 72, respectively, at the time of their killing.

The family was informed about the rescue of their bodies after authorities conducted an identification process at the National Forensic Institute.