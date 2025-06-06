Iran shares urban regeneration strategies with Malaysia

TEHRAN – Iran has shared its urban regeneration initiatives with Malaysia’s Minister of Housing and Local Government during the second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly, attended by high-level representatives from across the globe.

According to the Urban Regeneration Corporation of IRAN (URCI), on the sidelines of the assembly held at the UN-Habitat headquarters in Nairobi, Iran’s Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister and Head of the URCI Abdolreza Golpayegani, met with Malaysia’s Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming.

The UN-Habitat Assembly convened over 1,200 delegates, including 42 ministers, 14 deputy ministers, mayors, governors, NGO representatives, and regional groups, to address some of the world’s most pressing urban challenges.

At the bilateral meeting, Minister Nga highlighted the significance of this year for Malaysia, which currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He also thanked Iran for its support of Malaysia’s bid to lead the UN-Habitat Assembly from 2025 to 2027 and called for continued guidance, stronger cooperation, and the exchange of best practices.

Nga also invited Iran to take part in the 7th Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Housing and Urban Development (APMCHUD), scheduled to be held in Malaysia later this year, urging Iran to participate actively in shaping the event’s success.

Golpayegani conveyed greetings from Iran’s Transport and Urban Development Minister and outlined Iran’s recent efforts to provide land and build affordable housing for low-income groups. He also presented the government's ongoing plans to expand such programs.

He briefed the Malaysian delegation on Iran’s strategies for improving informal settlements, dilapidated urban cores, and historic neighborhoods. He described the role of the Urban Regeneration Company in enhancing the quality of life in these areas through targeted programs.

Golpayegani also shared Iran’s initiatives under the National Urban Regeneration Headquarters to remove legal and administrative barriers, and to accelerate revitalization, empowerment, and renewal processes in neglected urban zones.

He invited the Malaysian minister to visit Iran and observe its housing and urban regeneration projects firsthand, emphasizing the importance of knowledge exchange—particularly in areas related to climate adaptation and risk mitigation.

Golpayegani concluded by reaffirming Iran’s readiness to support Malaysia in organizing the upcoming ministerial conference and underlined the importance of revitalizing APMCHUD’s expert working groups. He stressed Iran’s commitment to reactivating the group focused on participatory upgrading of urban slums.

