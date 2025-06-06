Human remains and pottery fragments unearthed in Isfahan’s utility excavation

TEHRAN - A routine utility excavation in the historical city of Isfahan has led to the unexpected discovery of human skeletal remains and fragments of pottery, prompting an immediate halt to construction work and renewed attention to the area’s archaeological significance.

According to Seyyed Rouhollah Seyyed al-Askari, Deputy Head of Isfahan province’s Cultural Heritage Department, the remains were uncovered during an underground cable replacement operation conducted by the local electricity company in the Chahar Bagh-e-Paein district of central Isfahan.

The excavation, which reached depths of one to 1.5 meters, aimed to replace aging electrical cables with newer infrastructure. However, workers encountered human bones and ceramic pieces, triggering a swift response from heritage authorities.

Seyyed al-Askari noted that the excavation had been carried out with a municipal permit but without coordination with the provincial Cultural Heritage Department. As a result, the project has been suspended until expert archaeologists and cultural heritage inspectors can assess the site.

"The discovery underlines the historical value of this area," he said, emphasizing that Chahar Bagh-e-Paein lies within the historical fabric of Isfahan. Which was once the capital of the Persian Empire during the Safavid era.

Initial assessments suggest the excavation site may overlap with the grounds of a former cemetery, a burial ground known to have existed until the early 20th century before being erased by urban development in the 1920s and 1930s.

Heritage officials are now expected to oversee further exploration of the site to determine the context and period of the remains, as well as to protect any additional artifacts that may be uncovered.

