'Shameful and calculated deflection:' Iran slams US veto of UN Gaza ceasefire resolution

TEHRAN – In a letter to UN Security Council President Carolyn Rodrigues-Berkett and Secretary-General António Guterres, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, condemned the United States’ “unfounded and baseless allegations” against Iran during the June 4 Security Council session on Gaza.

The letter, circulated as an official UN document, denounced U.S. accusations as “devoid of credibility or legal foundation” and asserted that Washington is deliberately obstructing the Council’s mandate to end the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Iravani stated: “At a time when the Security Council must act with unity and urgency to end the unparalleled suffering of the Palestinian people, enduring relentless bombardment, forced displacement, famine, and the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure, it is regrettable and shameful that the United States has once again chosen to divert attention through politically motivated accusations.”

He described Washington’s actions as a “calculated deflection” designed solely to “shield the illegitimate Israeli regime from accountability for its egregious violations of international law.”

The Ambassador reserved particular condemnation for the U.S. veto of a resolution demanding an “immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire” and unimpeded humanitarian access.

He called the veto “a blatant dereliction and abuse of the responsibilities entrusted to the Security Council under the UN Charter” and emphasized that it perpetuates a “deeply troubling pattern” enabling Tel Aviv’s 19-month genocidal campaign in Gaza.

Reiterating Iran’s stance, Iravani affirmed that Tehran’s support for Palestinian self-defense is “grounded in the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions.”

He concluded that the Security Council must prioritize ending Israel’s aggression, lifting the siege on Gaza, and ensuring humanitarian aid over “selective approaches and double standards.”

The U.S. veto on June 4 marked its fourth unilateral block of a UNSC ceasefire resolution since the Israeli regime’s assault on Gaza began in October 2023.

The resolution, supported by 14 of 15 Council members—including permanent members China, Russia, France, and the UK—sought to halt Israel’s horrific operations in Gaza.

Amnesty International branded the veto “shameful and inhumane,” stressing it “gives Israel the green light to continue its genocide” amid documented starvation tactics and mass civilian deaths.

This pattern of U.S. diplomatic shielding is underpinned by unprecedented military support.

Since October 2023, Washington has expedited over $17.9 billion in weapons transfers to Tel Aviv, including 15,000 bombs, 57,000 artillery shells, and 2,000-pound “bunker busters.”

In March, the Trump administration expedited $4 billion in so-called emergency military aid, overturning previous restrictions and intensifying assaults that have claimed the lives of over 62,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

Foreign ministry condemns Washington’s ‘moral bankruptcy’

In a similar vein to Iravani’s condemnation, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei lambasted the U.S. veto as “direct complicity in the Israeli regime’s crimes.”

In a statement on Thursday, Baghaei emphasized that Washington’s isolation as the sole dissenting vote in the 14–1 UNSC decision reflects “the moral decline of the country’s policymakers and their partnership in the slaughter of Palestinian children.”

Baghaei highlighted that the U.S. has wielded its UNSC veto over 50 times in recent decades to insulate the Israeli regime from accountability, entrenching a culture of impunity.

He urged all nations, particularly Islamic and regional states, to deploy “all individual and collective capacities” to pressure Israel and its supporters to end the genocide, stressing that “inaction in the face of war crimes and genocide is indefensible.”