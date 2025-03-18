Iran calls renewed Israeli raids on Gaza ‘continuation of genocide and ethnic cleansing’

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday strongly condemned renewed Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, describing them as a “continuation of genocide and ethnic cleansing” in the besieged territory, Press TV reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks in a statement, hours after Israeli airstrikes on Gaza left hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children, dead.

He went on to say that the United States bears full responsibility for the killings in Gaza, noting that the Israeli attacks are being carried out with a “green light” from Washington.

Baghaei further called on the international community to take on its responsibilities and stop the Israeli regime’s war crimes in Gaza, which “are carried out with the full backing of the U.S., Britain, and other Western nations.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also said failing to address Israel’s blatant violations of international law will erode the legal system of norms based upon the UN Charter, warning against the catastrophic consequences of such conditions for global peace and security.

Baghaei also highlighted the Muslim world’s responsibility to prevent the continuation of acts of genocide in occupied Palestine, urging the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take decisive measures to expedite the prosecution of Israeli leaders in the International Criminal Court (ICC), to enforce rulings issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and to stop the delivery of arms and financial supports for the occupying regime.

Over 400 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed on Tuesday after the occupying regime resumed its genocidal war on Gaza, undermining the fragile two-month-long truce agreement with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.