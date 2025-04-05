Regional cooperation vital to resist Israeli occupation: Iranian MP

TEHRAN – Iranian Vice Speaker of Parliament Hamidreza Hajibabaee has called for stronger solidarity among Asian nations as a key strategy to counter Israeli military actions in Gaza and support the Palestinian cause.

Speaking at a session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), held on the sidelines of the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) summit, Hajibabaee stressed that deeper cooperation across Asia could serve as a powerful tool in promoting peace, protecting regional interests, and halting the ongoing atrocities of the Zionist regime.

“The world no longer accepts unilateral dominance by a single power,” he said. “Today, regional players are increasingly shaping global dynamics, and unity among Asian nations can be a decisive force in addressing shared challenges and injustices.”

The Iranian official highlighted key regional concerns—including water scarcity, migration, food insecurity, poverty, and terrorism—and called for collective action based on peaceful dialogue and mutual respect.

Turning to the Gaza crisis, Hajibabaee condemned the blatant land seizures by Israel, taking place “in full view of the international community.” He asserted that the occupying regime “relies on continuous instability for its survival” and called on its international backers to “end their support and prevent further crimes.”

“Our call, and that of many regional nations, is for immediate action from those backing this regime,” he said. “They must be held responsible for enabling these crimes.”

He urged all members of the APA to adopt a unified and decisive stance against Israel’s colonial and hegemonic policies. “By standing together, Asian nations can demonstrate their commitment to justice, peace, and the rights of the Palestinian people—including their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination.”

Hajibabaee concluded with a plea to the global community: “This is a historic moment. The international community must break its silence and fulfill its moral and humanitarian obligations to ensure that the people of Palestine are protected from genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

The Iranian parliamentary delegation at the summit included Vice Speaker Hajibabaee, APA Secretary-General Fadahossein Maleki, and parliament members Seyyed Shamseddin Hosseini, Mojtaba Yousefi, Ebrahim Rezaei, Somayeh Rafiei, and Abbas Golroo.