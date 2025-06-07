Wieniawski night held at Tehran’s Rudaki Hall

TEHRAN – An evening dedicated to the legendary Polish violinist and composer Henryk Wieniawski took place at Tehran’s Rudaki Hall on Friday.

Titled “Henryk Wieniawski Night,” the concert offered a rich exploration of the Romantic era’s violin and piano repertoire, IRNA reported.

The event featured Iranian violinist Ali Salehipour, who was accompanied by pianist Mehdi Mousavi Natanzi. Together, they delivered a compelling performance of works by Wieniawski and French composer and organist Camille Saint-Saëns.

The program included selections from Wieniawski’s renowned compositions, notably from his Violin Concerto No. 2, Opus 22, along with the pieces “Legend” and “Scherzo Tarantelle.” These compositions are celebrated for their lyrical melodies and virtuosic passages, exemplifying the spirit of Romanticism in violin music.

Complementing Wieniawski’s pieces, the concert also featured Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Preludio and Rondo Capriccioso,” a lively, expressive work known for its energetic rhythms and technical demands.

Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880) was a celebrated Polish violinist, composer, and teacher, renowned for his virtuosity and influential works in the violin repertoire.

Born in Lublin, Poland, he displayed exceptional talent early on and studied at the Paris Conservatoire from the age of eight. Wieniawski toured extensively, performing across Europe, Russia, and the United States, and taught many students, including in Brussels.

His compositions, notably his two violin concertos, remain central to the classical violin repertoire, with the second in D minor (1862) being particularly popular. Despite declining health in later years, Wieniawski’s legacy endures through his innovative playing techniques and compositions.

His influence is commemorated through various honors, including a dedicated violin competition held in Warsaw since 1935. His family also made significant contributions to music, with his daughter Poldowski becoming a noted composer.

Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921) was a renowned French composer, organist, conductor, and pianist of the Romantic era. A musical prodigy, he debuted publicly at age ten and studied at the Paris Conservatoire.

Saint-Saëns held prominent church organist positions before establishing a successful career as a freelance performer and composer. His notable works include the “Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso,” his Second Piano Concerto, the opera “Samson and Delilah”, and the famous “Carnival of the Animals”.

Known for his mastery of orchestration and classical structure, he admired the masters of the past and often favored clear, well-constructed melodies. Despite his conservative stance and occasional clashes with modernist trends, Saint-Saëns greatly influenced French music and mentored figures like Fauré and Ravel. His legacy endures through his compositions, recordings, and the prestigious international violin competition named after him.

